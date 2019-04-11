Election Commission issues notice to Mayawati

The Election Commission on Thursday issued notice to BSP chief Mayawati over her remarks exhorting the Muslim community to vote only for SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidates in Uttar Pradesh and said it violated the Model Code of Conduct.
The notice asked Mayawati to explain her stand about the remarks within 24 hours of the receipt of notice otherwise the Commission will take further decision.
The commission said that the Supreme Court has held that religion and caste cannot be used by anyone while making statement during electioneering or otherwise.
"The commission is prima facie of the opinion that you have violated the provisions of MCC and wilfully disobeyed order of the Supreme Court," the order said.
Mayawati had called upon the Muslim community during the first joint rally of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal at Deoband that they should not split their votes and vote for the alliance candidates to defeat the BJP. She had also said that Congress is not strong enough for a fight.
