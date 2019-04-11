Election Commission issues notice to Mayawati

The on Thursday issued notice to BSP over her remarks exhorting the Muslim community to vote only for SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidates in and said it violated the Model Code of Conduct.

The notice asked to explain her stand about the remarks within 24 hours of the receipt of notice otherwise the Commission will take further decision.

The commission said that the has held that religion and caste cannot be used by anyone while making statement during electioneering or otherwise.

"The commission is prima facie of the opinion that you have violated the provisions of MCC and wilfully disobeyed order of the Supreme Court," the order said.

had called upon the Muslim community during the first joint rally of Samajwadi Party, and at Deoband that they should not split their votes and vote for the alliance candidates to defeat the BJP. She had also said that is not strong enough for a fight.

