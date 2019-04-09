Election Commission replaces Bengal's Coochbehar SP

The (EC) on Tuesday transferred West Bengal's district of Police (SP) Abhishek Gupta, two days ahead of the polls in the area.

"The Commission has decided to transfer out from the post of SP, and to post Amit Kumar Singh, SS, IB, as SP in his place," the EC order read.

The EC decreed that the joining report of the new SP has to be sent by 5 p.m. on April 9.

Regarding Gupta, the order further said that "the being transferred will not be given any election-related duty".

Polling in the Coochbehar and Alipurduar parliamentary constituencies in will take place in the first phase of the elections on April 11.

--IANS

