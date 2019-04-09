Election Commission replaces Bengal's Coochbehar SP

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday transferred West Bengal's Coochbehar district Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Gupta, two days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the area.
"The Commission has decided to transfer out Abhishek Gupta from the post of SP, Coochbehar and to post Amit Kumar Singh, SS, IB, as SP Coochbehar in his place," the EC order read.
The EC decreed that the joining report of the new SP has to be sent by 5 p.m. on April 9.
Regarding Gupta, the order further said that "the officer being transferred will not be given any election-related duty".
Polling in the Coochbehar and Alipurduar parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal will take place in the first phase of the elections on April 11.
