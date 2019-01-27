Election not a beauty contest: Sushil Modi on Priyanka's entry into politics

Taking potshots on Priyanka Gandhi's entry into ahead of the coming Lok Sabha polls, Bihar minister and senior BJP leader on Sunday said an election is "not a beauty contest" and people will cast their vote on the basis of past performance.

"An election is neither a match, nor a beauty contest, nor is it a competition of some other type," told reporters in Howrah where he had come to attend a party rally.

He said an election is a political contest. "And in a political contest, people vote on the basis of performance," he said.

Modi's comments did not go down well with the Congress, which countered that the abuses being hurled against the Gandhi family since the announcement that would enter betrayed the panic in the BJP ranks.

"The abuses that are being hurled against the Gandhi family, proves they (the BJP) are afraid of them. They know that this family can upturn the course of Indian So they are making all sorts of comments out of panic," said member and former state

Last Wednesday, appointed his sister Priyanka as and named her in-charge of eastern

