Pro-Khalistani group demonstration flops in US; Twitter bans account

has suspended the account of the pro-Khalistan for Justice (SFJ), whose demonstration outside the in on turned out to be a flop show with tricolour-waving Indian Americans outnumbering members of the group.

Sources in on Sunday said only 15 to 20 people turned up for Saturday's SFJ demonstration and "they were completely outnumbered by flag waving, enthusiastic and patriotic Indians".

posted on at @seemasirohi from Washington: "The Khalistanis tried but lost the battle of slogan shouting. Bollywood songs and spirited counter shouting of pro- slogans endured for three hours on a bitterly cold day."

Her post included a video of the demonstration that showed some counter-protesters also shouting slogans against Police were seen standing by in the video.

The source in described the SFJ as "a group backed by Pakistan, clearly bringing out the nefarious design of to stir up trouble".

Meanwhile, suspended SFJ's account with a terse notice, "Account suspended: This account has been suspended."

While it did not specify the reason for banning SFJ's account, Twitter's rules say its service cannot be used "for any unlawful purposes or in furtherance of illegal activities."

The source in source said the sparse turnout "demonstrates the hollow claim of SFJ that they enjoy wide support".

According to the sources, most of the demonstrators were Pakistanis.

"SFJ's claim on their website that they burnt an Indian flag outside the Embassy is completely false," the source added.

"The claim is intended to cover up for their flop show."

Although banned on Twitter, SFJ accounts were active on and Instagram, where its postings showed what were purported to be protests by the group in several places outside

On Twitter, hashtags like #BurnTheTricolor, #SikhReferendum2020 and #FreeKhalistan were active, but showed posts both for and against those proposals.

