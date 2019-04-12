Electoral bonds remain, submit details by May 30: SC

-
ALSO READ
Out of 27, only 7 Supreme Court judges disclose assets
Court unnecessarily burdened with defective petitions: SC
SC serves notice to EC regarding publication of criminal cases against candidates
SC comes out with new mechanism of listing of fresh cases
AG Venugopal says SC exercises more power than any apex court
-
The Supreme Court on Friday in an interim order refused to stay the Electoral bonds scheme of the government and put up the matter for final disposal later.
The court said Electoral bonds will continue, and asked parties to submit details of donations to Election Commission by May 30.
The apex court was passing the order on the legality of the electoral bonds after completing hearing arguments of the Centre and petitioners earlier.
Petitioners have moved the court seeking either the stay on the scheme or some other transparent alternative for funding of political parties.
--IANS
sumit/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU