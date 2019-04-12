JUST IN
Electoral bonds remain, submit details by May 30: SC

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday in an interim order refused to stay the Electoral bonds scheme of the government and put up the matter for final disposal later.

The court said Electoral bonds will continue, and asked parties to submit details of donations to Election Commission by May 30.

The apex court was passing the order on the legality of the electoral bonds after completing hearing arguments of the Centre and petitioners earlier.

Petitioners have moved the court seeking either the stay on the scheme or some other transparent alternative for funding of political parties.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 11:10 IST

