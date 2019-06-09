Elon Musk not needed to help Russian space agency

Dmitry Rogozin, the of Russian space agency said he would not hire to get help with reusable rocketry.

Rogozin, who at times engages in indirect duels with Musk over rockets and the space industry, said he would gladly meet the multi-billionaire if he ever comes to for a private visit.

"He's a busy man, I'm a busy man, why should I invite him?" Today quoted Rogozin as saying on Saturday.

While Rogozin has not met Musk as yet, he frequently reacts publicly to the CEO's tweets and slams over "killing competitors."

Earlier in March, Rogozin congratulated Musk on the very first flight of the new reusable SpaceX ship - the Crew Dragon - to which Musk replied - "we have always admired your rocket and spacecraft technology".

Later, however, it emerged that complained to NASA, alleging the Crew Dragon brought a mysterious alcohol odour aboard the (ISS), the report said.

The claim was made after the spacecraft itself was destroyed in a powerful blast during ground tests.

--IANS

rp/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)