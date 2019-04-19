Elton John biopic to release in India on May 31

"Rocketman", a biopic on the singer John, will release in on May 31.

The movie will be exclusively distributed in by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, read a statement.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film stars Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, and

"Rocketman" is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of John's breakthrough years. The film follows the journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy into international superstar John.

It tells a universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture.

