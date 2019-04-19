Was painting when I wasn't visible: Karan Singh Grover

Singh Grover, who has been away from the silver screen since 2015, says painting kept him busy.

Now he is ready to be seen back on the big screen.

Asked what kept him away, told IANS: "Yes. It has been a while. There's nothing really which is keeping me away... The time that I was not visible to anyone, I was painting. That's one avenue that has opened up for me and it seems quite promising. It is a lot of fun. It is something I create on my own and not rely on or depend on someone."

The 37-year-old is happy to have film projects in his kitty.

"There is a project which is going to be released soon which is called 'Aadat'. We have completed shooting for it and there's 'Boss: Baap of Special Services', which will come out in July. There's a lot coming," he said.

"Aadat" is a thriller directed by Bhushan Patel. It also stars his wife

This will be the second time will be seen starring with Bipasha. They previously starred in "Alone", which released in 2015.

