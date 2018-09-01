A company of Paul Jonas, father of American and future of Chopra, has over $1 million in debt, including a $268k judgement from a case his company lost.

According to TMZ, it is said that in order to come up with the cash, Paul's plans to see of come of the construction and company's property.

In the past, the Brothers of which Nick is a part, had sold millions of records worldwide before the band broke up in 2013, and the trio has continued building their portfolios on their own.

Nick is reportedly worth $25 million. He's made most of his money as a solo artist, but he's also got a budding acting career and recently starred in the "Jumanji" remake.

--IANS

sim/nv/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)