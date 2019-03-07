Engine, three coaches run without rest of train

-
In a freak incident, the engine of a Mumbai-bound train on Thursday got detached along with three coaches from the rest of the train and ran for a short distance minus the remaining 12 coaches, Central Railway officials said.
The accident took place around 8.30 a.m. near Kalyan station in Thane district and involved the Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express.
Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi told IANS: "There are no casualties... We shall find out what led to this."
The train was later attached to its coaches and it resumed the journey to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, he said.
The incident disrupted suburban and long-distance services for some time.
