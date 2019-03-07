JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Roughed up BJP MLA stages sit-in, seeks action against MP

Business Standard

Engine, three coaches run without rest of train

IANS  |  Mumbai 

In a freak incident, the engine of a Mumbai-bound train on Thursday got detached along with three coaches from the rest of the train and ran for a short distance minus the remaining 12 coaches, Central Railway officials said.

The accident took place around 8.30 a.m. near Kalyan station in Thane district and involved the Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express.

Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi told IANS: "There are no casualties... We shall find out what led to this."

The train was later attached to its coaches and it resumed the journey to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, he said.

The incident disrupted suburban and long-distance services for some time.

--IANS

qn/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 12:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements