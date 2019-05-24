Episodic shows more convenient: Sana Amin Sheikh

Sheikh says episodic shows are more convenient to take on.

&TV's show "Laal Ishq" has several episodes with different pairing of popular celebrities from telly town. The upcoming episode is set to witness Sana making a comeback to the show.

On what made her take up another episode in "Laal Ishq", the said in a statement, "I personally believe episodic shows are more convenient to take on. Working on this format of TV shows has become easier and less time consuming as they require only a couple of days of commitment from the artistes."

"Also, being a part of episodic shows gives an a chance to don different looks and characters on screen and showcase themselves differently in front of the audience. Apart from that, as an I can simultaneously work on other projects as well, which works brilliantly," said the "Perfect Pati"

She will portray the role of Shalini who is set to submit her final fashion designing project in her high school. The episode will showcase Shalini's struggle of escape from a possessed mannequin that she chooses to use for her project. The soul that is trapped in the mannequin falls in love with the timid and sweet soul of Shalini.

--IANS

