Eriksen expresses desire to leave Tottenham

has hinted that he would be willing to leave the club he helped lead to the final of this season's to take his career forward.

The Danish international has one year left on his contract and has been linked with interest from Real Madrid, who want a long-term replacement for Luka Modric, reported.

Speaking to the Danish media, Eriksen opened the door to a possible move, saying: "I feel that I am in a place in my career where I might want to try something new."

"I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened at Tottenham. I won't be negative but I have also said that I would like to try something new," he added.

The 27-year-old has been with Spurs for six seasons and while he said he would be open to leaving, he also didn't close the door on extending his contract.

"I hope there will be a clarification during the summer; that's the plan. In you do not know when a clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants it best if it happens as soon as possible, but in these things take time," commented Eriksen, adding that his future depended on another club making an offer for him, or for Spurs to discuss a new deal.

The insisted he would only consider a move if it meant taking a "step up."

"There are not many points that Tottenham cannot meet. If I have to go, then hopefully it will be a step up," he commented, and although he said would be a step up, "it requires to call Tottenham and say they want me. And they have not done so yet, as far as I know."

