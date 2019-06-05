Symcox upset with lacklustre South Africa batting

Former off-spinner came down heavily on the batters as they failed to put up a decent show against in their fixture on Wednesday.

Having decided to bat first, none of the Proteas batsmen could get going as Yuzvendra Chahal (4/51) and Jasprit Bumrah 2/35) wreaked havoc.

"So the bowlers got injured and that was a real worry for SA. But if your batters don't score enough runs it makes no difference who your bowlers are on flat pitches...you will lose to good teams," Symcox tweeted.

Before the game, were jolted by the news of pace veteran being ruled out of the tournament with Lungi Ngidi also injured for this tie.

Symcox also criticised Rassie van der Dussen's way of getting out as the batsman tried to reverse sweep Chahal and lost his stumps.

"I have no words to describe that scoring option by vd Dussen. Understanding the risk at this stage speaks to so much else really. (sic)"

managed 227/9 in 50 overs after top-scored with a counter attacking 42 and shared a 66-run stand with who remained not out on 31.

