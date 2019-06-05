Symcox upset with lacklustre South Africa batting

-
ALSO READ
South Africa hopeful Rabada will be fit for WC
Rabada is a wonderkid, he is here to stay: Steyn
Rabada set to be fit for WC opener against India; Steyn Nigidi still doubtful
Rabada and Steyn on track of achieving full fitness: Ottis Gibson
'Steyn, Rabada on track to full recovery before WC'
-
Former South Africa off-spinner Pat Symcox came down heavily on the batters as they failed to put up a decent show against India in their World Cup fixture on Wednesday.
Having decided to bat first, none of the Proteas batsmen could get going as Yuzvendra Chahal (4/51) and Jasprit Bumrah 2/35) wreaked havoc.
"So the bowlers got injured and that was a real worry for SA. But if your batters don't score enough runs it makes no difference who your bowlers are on flat pitches...you will lose to good teams," Symcox tweeted.
Before the India game, South Africa were jolted by the news of pace veteran Dale Steyn being ruled out of the tournament with Lungi Ngidi also injured for this tie.
Symcox also criticised Rassie van der Dussen's way of getting out as the batsman tried to reverse sweep Chahal and lost his stumps.
"I have no words to describe that scoring option by vd Dussen. Understanding the risk at this stage speaks to so much else really. (sic)"
South Africa managed 227/9 in 50 overs after Chris Morris top-scored with a counter attacking 42 and shared a 66-run stand with Kagiso Rabada who remained not out on 31.
--IANS
dm/bbh
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU