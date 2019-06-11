JUST IN
Business Standard

Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani welcome second child

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani have welcomed their second bundle of joy, a daughter and have named her Miraya Takhtani.

Esha took to Instagram, where she shared a poster which read: "Welcome to our tribe. Baby girl Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Big sister Radhya. Proud parents Esha and Bharat."

She captioned the image: "Thank you very much for the love and blessings."

Esha, who is the daughter of veteran actor Dharmendra and politician Hema Malni, married Bharat in June 2012. The two welcomed their first child, a daughter named Radhya, in 2017.

--IANS

dc/ksk

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 12:22 IST

