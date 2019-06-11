Umesh Shukla meets Rishi, Neetu in New York

Shukla along with writers and Saumya Joshi, visited veteran Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment here since last year.

Calling them the "102 Not Out" gang, Rishi shared a photograph of him along with Neetu, Umesh, Abhijat and Saumya on

"So much of love and affection. Shukla, Abhijat Joshi, Us with at Tony's. Thank you '102 Not Out' guys for your affection we love you," he captioned the image.

Shukla, Saumya and Rishi have worked together in "102 Not Out".

A slew of family, friends, celebrities from across film and business world have showed up every other day by Rishi's side to keep him happy and entertained. These included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and

In April, his brother said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was now "cancer free".

