Umesh Shukla meets Rishi, Neetu in New York

IANS  |  New York 

Director Umesh Shukla along with writers Abhijat Joshi and Saumya Joshi, visited veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment here since last year.

Calling them the "102 Not Out" gang, Rishi shared a photograph of him along with Neetu, Umesh, Abhijat and Saumya on Twitter.

"So much of love and affection. Umesh Shukla, Abhijat Joshi, Us with Saumya Joshi at Tony's. Thank you '102 Not Out' guys for your affection we love you," he captioned the image.

Shukla, Saumya and Rishi have worked together in "102 Not Out".

A slew of family, friends, celebrities from across film and business world have showed up every other day by Rishi's side to keep him happy and entertained. These included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.

In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was now "cancer free".

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 11:08 IST

