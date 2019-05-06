CJI Gogoi gets clean chit in sexual harassment case

The appointed three- in-house committee probing the allegations of sexual harassment against of (CJI) on Monday gave a clean chit to the CJI in the matter.

A statement issued by the top court said: "The in-house committee has found no substance in the allegations contained in the complaint dated April 19, 2019, of a former employee of the of "

The in-house panel comprised Justice S.A. Bobde, the second most senior in the apex court, Justice and Justice

The committee submitted its report on May 5, in accordance with the "in-house procedure to the next senior most competent to receive the report and also sent a copy of the report to the judge concerned, namely the "

The court also said that the "in-house procedure was not liable to be made public."

On Sunday, the apex court had issued a statement declining that Justice and Justice had met Justice Bobde, who was heading the panel probing the sexual harassment allegations against

It was claimed that Chandrachud and Nariman had met the members of the in-house committee on the evening of May 3 to register their concerns over continuing with the probe against the CJI in the absence of the complainant.

In a press release issued on Sunday, said: "This is wholly incorrect. The in-house committee which is deliberating on the issue concerning the honourable of India deliberates on its own without any input from any other of this court."

On April 30, the former employee of the Supreme Court, who had accused the CJI of sexually harassing her, had said that she would no longer appear before the in-house panel set up by the apex court to probe her charges as she felt that she was "not likely to get justice".

The woman said she felt "quite intimidated and nervous" in the presence of the three judges.

In a statement to the media, she had expressed serious reservations over the functioning of the panel, saying it was "an in-house committee of sitting judges junior to the CJI and not an external committee as I had requested..."

The woman said that during the panel's hearing on April 26, the judges told her that it was neither an in-house committee proceeding nor a proceeding under the Vishakha Guidelines and that it was an informal proceeding.

"I was asked to narrate my account, which I did to the best of my ability even though I felt quite intimidated and nervous in the presence of three Hon'ble Judges of the Supreme Court and without having a or support person with me," she said.

The committee was formed after the woman on April 19 levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice Gogoi, reportedly in a letter addressed to 22 judges of the Supreme Court.

--IANS

ss/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)