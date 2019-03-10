Manipur Lok Sabha polls on April 11, 18

-
Lok Sabha elections for the two seats of Manipur will he be held in two phases - April 11 and 18, state Chief Electoral Officer P K Singh said Sunday.
Outer Manipur constituency will go for polls on April 11 and Inner Manipur seat will witness votes on April 18.
In a statement, the CEO said the model code of conduct has come into effect with the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission in New Delhi.
