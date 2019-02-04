Angel tax on startups: Panel to resolve issues in 5 days

The Centre will form a committee to resolve issues within the next 4-5 days concerning the levy of tax on startups, a said on Monday

This was conveyed to the (DPIIT) Secretary, Ramesh Abhishek, following his meeting here with over 50 entrepreneurs, startups and investors who voiced their concerns on tax.

"We have got a number of suggestions, so we will form a smaller working group and will try to come out with suggestions and solutions in the next 4-5 days," the told reporters after the meeting.

tax was introduced in 2012 and is levied on the difference between the amount received by a closely held company in lieu of its shares and the fair market value of the shares. The excess amount is taxed as income from other sources.

The issue of tax notices to startups got public attention after several startup founders took to following receipt of tax notices.

This led to the government ordering the Income Tax Department, on December 24, not to take coercive measures to recover the outstanding angel tax dues.

In January, the government liberalised the angel tax norms further, including doing away with the need for an inter-ministerial committee approval for availing angel tax exemption.

A report by Local Circles and Indian and Venture Capital Association showed that 73 per cent of startups, which have raised capital, have received one or more tax notices since their inception.

