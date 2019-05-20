Will Microsoft block Windows updates to Huawei laptops?

After Google, Microsoft may take a call on Windows 10 updates to Huawei laptops, the media reported on Monday.
According to Techradar, the tech giant has declined to comment on whether they would continue in this role, saying "we have nothing to share."
Google has already announced to block Android updates for Huawei and chip makers Qualcomm and Intel have said they can no longer provide chips to the Chinese giant.
Google has barred Huawei from some updates to the Android operating system, dealing a major blow to the world's second-largest smartphone seller.
It also means loss of Android licence for Huawei, forcing it to use the open source version of the operating system.
Huawei said it would continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products. It covers all the devices sold as well as in the stock globally.
--IANS
na/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU