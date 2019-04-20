Explosion, gunfire in attack on Afghan Information Ministry (2nd Lead)

An explosion and gunfire was heard in the centre of the Afghan capital on Saturday as unidentified attackers targeted the and headquarters where they were battling security forces, officials said.

The explosion, followed by the sound of sporadic gunshots, was reported near the ministry building which is 18 storeys high and is believed to be one of the tallest in

tweeted that three suicide bombers had launched an attack on the and IT post office building at 11.40 a.m, "taking benefit of a holy shrine".

The said that the attack happened in a busy area near one of the city's most popular hotels, a couple of other ministries and the presidential palace.

It reported that one of the attackers got inside the ministry building. Another detonated his explosives at its boundary wall and the third was shot dead by the police.

No group has yet said it carried out the attack, but it follows the suspension of talks between the and insurgents. But the outfit's said it was not behind the attack.

Later, Police was cited as saying by TOLO News that the ministry was "almost evacuated" and that it has at least 2,000 employees. Six people were reported to have been taken to hospital for treatment.

He said the security forces had entered the building housing the ministry and the clearance operation was ongoing.

The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group has carried out a number of deadly attacks in but has not so far said it was behind this one.

