Campaign hits high pitch in Odisha for phase 3

Poll campaign has hit a high pitch ahead of the third phase of polling for and Assembly seats in scheduled for April 23.

Six constituencies -- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal -- will go to the polls along with the 42 Assembly segments in their jurisdiction on April 23.

Leaders of the three major political parties -- the Congress, the and the -- are busy holding rallies and roadshows to woo the voters in favour of their party candidates.

BJD President and Chief addressed public meetings in the Dhenkanal constituency and targeted the for no revision of coal royalty.

"The is generating revenues worth thousands of crores of rupees from coal royalty in Odisha, but unfortunately the state is only getting pollution and dust in return," Patnaik said at an election rally in Talcher.

He said that companies such as (MCL) and were drawing huge benefits from their operations in the state, but no development work has been carried out in the peripheries by these firms.

The BJP, which is aiming to dethrone the government in the state, too has intensified its campaign in the six Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls in the third phase.

Addressing a rally in the Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency, assured to set up a medical college and a in the area if the party came to power in

had on Friday held several rallies across the state, canvassing for votes in favour of the BJP candidates. He addressed public meetings in Keonjhar, Cuttack and Puri parliamentary constituencies.

The leaders also campaigned in different Assembly constituencies of the state. However, the campaign was not as energetic as that of the BJP and the BJD, primarily due to the absence of its central leaders.

Even though the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections are over, the central leaders of the Congress, including and other star campaigners, are yet to visit Odisha to accelerate campaigning.

