Raising the issue of full statehood to Delhi, the (AAP) that governs the state on Saturday said it could not put in like schools and healthcare facilities, as the Centre did not give required land, which ultimately "hurt" Delhiites.

The said the Development Authority (DDA) refused to give land to the for constructing bus depots, Mohalla Clinics, schools, colleges and landfill sites on various pretext.

It is a "grave injustice" to the taxpayers of "who pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore" by way of income tax to the Centre, the party said.

It said the government could not construct 27 new schools and was forced to construct additional 8,000 classrooms instead in the premises of existing schools to bring down student-classroom ratio in the absence of land.

Similarly, the government could not add buses to its depleting fleet of public transport as the DDA did not clear required land for bus depots for four years, it claimed.

"Be it Barapullah flyover, be it or bus depots or Mohalla Clinics, the DDA took years to process files related to land. It is on record that it has not given a single peace of land to date," told IANS.

"As a result, we had to build Mohalla Clinics at Jal Board premises. It has hurt people of Delhi."

The said only 192 Mohalla Clinics could be built and that too in the space available at the premises of Delhi Jal Board, and under footover brides.

As per the rules, the cannot open regular colleges but only technical ones.

The party said the has opened 27 technical collages, while the (BJP)-led has not opened any in past few years.

The DDA also used "innovative ways" to deny land for landfill sites, the AAP claimed.

It said all these issues can be sorted out if Delhi becomes a full-fledged state and the DDA is brought under the purview of the

The party blamed the BJP and the for "betraying" the people of Delhi by maintaining silence on the issue, though they talked of granting full statehood in their manifestos in every election.

"Why are BJP and shying away?" Bharadwaj said.

--IANS

spk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)