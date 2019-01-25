Explosions rock Chinese city

A series of explosion rocked China's northeastern city on Friday, killing one person.

The first blast was reported in a car at about 3.15 p.m. in the basement of a Wanda Shopping Plaza building, according to the media.

In a video, the authenticity of which IANS cannot confirm, more explosions could be head and smoke billowed out from the building.

One person was found dead and another injured at the scene, the Morning Post said.

The police were treating the explosions as a "criminal case," the paper said.

A witness dining at a restaurant in the plaza on Hongqi Street said people were asked to evacuate the buildings immediately, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

"There must have been more than 20 explosions. The shopping mall asked people over the public address system to leave right away and we ran for our lives," a woman, identified only by her family name Zhang, was quoted as saying.

