CBI books Hooda in land allocation case, raids 20 places in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab (Third Lead)

The CBI on Friday registered a fresh case against former and several others in connection with the alleged irregularities in allotting over 1,417 acres of land during 2009-12 in Gurugram and carried out raids at over 20 places in Haryana, and Punjab, including his residence.

Apart from Hooda, the agency booked Trilok Chand Gupta, the then Chief Administrator, and Director of the Urban Estate Town and Country Planning, and others, including 15 private builders, on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, pecuniary advantage and criminal misconduct, on January 23.

The investigation agency booked realty firms -- DLF New Gurgaon Homes Developers Pvt Ltd, HS Realty Pvt Ltd, DSS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Sana Realtors Pvt Ltd, Gupta Promoters Pvt Ltd, Ansal Properties Pvt Ltd, JMD Ltd, Emaar MGF Land Ltd, (now Brahma City Pvt Ltd), Buzz Hotels Pvt Ltd, SU Estates Pvt Ltd, Commander Realtors Pvt Ltd, Marconi Infratech Pvt Ltd, and RS -- through their managing directors.

An agency said the (CBI) registered the case based on November 1, 2017 orders of the to investigate the acquisition process of over 1,417 acres of land between 2009 and 2012 in Gurugram's Sector 58 to 63 and Sector 65 to 67.

Raids were being carried out since Friday morning at over 20 locations, including the DLF office in Gurugram and offices of other builders, and in Chandigarh, Rohtak, New and Mohali, besides Hooda's residence in

was expected to address a rally in Haryana's Jind city later Friday in support of candidate

The said the agency had earlier registered a preliminary enquiry to probe the allegations. However, it remained tightlipped on more details about the case.

The CBI had recently received a go-ahead to file a chargesheet against in connection with the case.

The former also faces allegations of using his influence to allot a plot for (AJL), the parent company of newspaper.

