Facebook 'plans' to bring chat back into main app

In a hint that has begun taking steps towards merging all his platforms into one, is planning to bring back chat right into its core mobile app.

According to a report in Engadget on Friday, has spotted the feature in the works.

Currently, the chat button on acts as a shortcut to a standalone app which has over 1.3 billion users.

If you do not have downloaded on your smartphone, the shortcut will take you to Play Store or App Store.

"Facebook's app icon would remain but instead of launching a standalone app, it would open and take you directly to a section called Chats," the report claimed.

Facebook upset millions of users when it removed chat from its core mobile app in 2014 and created a standalone app called Messenger.

Zuckerberg is planning to merge Facebook, WhatsApp and into a single messaging service by 2020.

It means users can people on WhatsApp and vice versa.

In an earning call in January, Zuckerberg said: "The integration that we're thinking about, we're really early in thinking through this. There's a lot more we need to figure out. I think it's the direction we should be going with more things in the future".

He added that "tens of millions" of users who use Messenger as their default app would benefit from having end-to-end enabled as a default.

