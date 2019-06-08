Tencent to bring PUBG Lite to India to expand user base

In a bid to cater to those who use and expand its user base, Chinese is set to bring a "Lite" version of its popular online game PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds).

PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Bangladesh, but the PUBG page has now confirmed that this version is coming to soon.

PUBG Lite, built for low-end hardware, is a toned down version of the original version.

Besides helping those with affordable smartphones, this new version of the game may also help players who face connectivity issues.

Additionally, games will be releasing a new update for PUBG Mobile soon. The 0.13.0 update has already gone live in beta.

According to a new report from mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Tencent's revenue from PUBG Mobile and its new version, Game For Peace, crossed $4.8 million a day in May, becoming the worlds top grossing mobile app.

The two versions combined to generate an estimated $146 million in spending during the month of May, about 126 per cent more than the nearly $65 million PUBG Mobile alone grossed in April, according to the estimate which excluded revenue from

