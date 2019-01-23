Faesal seeks funds for 'clean politics'

Shah Faesal, the 2009 batch IAS topper who resigned to join politics, on Wednesday started a crowd funding campaign to launch a political party for "clean and corruption free administration".

Faesal recently quit the coveted civil service to protest against the killings in and the failure of the central government to start an initiative to reach out to the people of the state.

It was initially believed that he would join the National Conference that would field him as its candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from in the Valley.

He has now decided to launch his own party that would ensure clean and corruption free administration with public funding.

Faesal said on his page today: "Be a part of this journey for clean and corruption free administration in J&K. Support with your small donations."

He gave a bank account number for contributions and said payments could also be made through

