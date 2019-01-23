Priyanka's appointment no surprise in family-oriented Congress: Ravi Shankar

-
Accusing the Congress of doing dynasty politics, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh is no surprise since for the Congress, "the party is a family concern".
Congratulating Priyanka Gandhi for her new role in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Minister said appointing office-bearers is entirely the Congress party's concern.
"Since for Congress, the party is a family concern, these kinds of postings are nothing unusual except to say with the caveat as to why she has been given the role of incharge of only eastern UP. Perhaps her persona narrates a much wider role for her," Prasad told reporters while replying to a question after the Cabinet meeting.
His remarks came after the Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Priyanka Gandhi as party General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. She will take charge in the first week of February.
Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who fought Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and regularly attacks the Congress for its "dynasty politics", refused to comment on Priyanka Gandhi's appointment.
--IANS
rak-vv/nir
