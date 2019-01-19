Fake currency valued at Rs 13,000 recovered in UP

Police here have arrested a person accused of circulating currency and recovered fake currency valued at about 13,000 from his possession.

Police nabbed the accused -- Vinod alias -- on Friday night near Buddh Bazar area and recovered 24 new Rs 500 notes, two of new Rs 100 notes and six notes of Rs 10.

The accused has been produced before a court and efforts are underway to nab the main culprit on whose behest Vinod was working.

