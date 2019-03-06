Federal Front will decide next PM: TRS

The Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday kicked-off its campaign for Lok Sabha elections with its K.T. Rama predicting that the Federal Front led by K. Chandrashekhar will decide the next and the agenda of the next government.

Rama exuded confidence that with over 100 Lok Sabha seats, the Federal Front would play a key role in the formation of the next government at the Centre.

Rama Rao, the son of Chandrashekhar Rao, called upon people to elect all candidates of the TRS so that it can play its role at the Centre and protect the state's interests.

Addressing a public meeting at Karimnagar, he urged people to ensure the victory of TRS candidates in 16 constituencies.

has 17 Lok Sabha seats. The seat has been left for its ally, (MIM).

said as the BJP and Narendra Modi's graph was falling, the NDA was not expected to get more than 150-160 seats while the Congress-led UPA may finish with 110-120 seats.

"Even if they join together they can't form the government and in such a situation the Federal Front will play a decisive role," he said.

said that if the Federal Front played a key role in the formation of the next government at the Centre, Telangana's schemes could be replicated across the country.

Stating that the BJP and had failed to address real issues of people, he said the country required an alternative.

Alleging that did not get any support from during last five years, he said the state could get its due share when TRS wins 16 Lok Sabha seats.

--IANS

ms/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)