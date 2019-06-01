Federer, Nadal reach record 14th French Open 4th round

and continued their own history as they reached round of 16 for a record 14th time, while women's second seed became the latest potential title contender to be knocked out following a loss to in the third round here on Friday.

Contesting his 400th Grand Slam match, Federer won the first two sets against Norwegian promise 6-3, 6-1, before being pulled into a tie-break in the third set, but managed to go through with a score of 10-8, reports.

"The third set could have gone either way. He had chances early, then later, and then again after," admitted Federer. "It was nice to see him hang in there."

Federer will face from for a quarter-final spot, and a potential semi-final clash with Nadal looms ahead.

Nadal, in quest for a record-extending 12th title, overcame Belgian 27th-seeded 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

He said: "I played against a top that had injuries, and he's a little bit lower in the ranking now, but when he's playing well, he's a that already showed to everybody that he can win against every in this world."

His next opponent will be another Argentinian

Pliskova lost 6-3, 6-3 to Martic, and her exit means that is set to maintain her world No. 1 status after the tournament.

She conceded 28 unforced errors, double that of her Croatian opponent, and also lagged behind in points won on first and second serves.

Prior to Pliskova, other challengers to Osaka's throne have fallen by the wayside, as fifth-seeded was eliminated in the first round, fourth seed Kiki Bertens was laid low with an illness, and No. 6 seed withdrew through

"The court is pretty slow, so you just have to play some extra shots. She has this kind of game which you don't feel good about, and she played well," she added.

Elsewhere, the 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza upset ninth-seeded 6-3, 6-3. No. 7 seed also marched on with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Polona Hercog.

The Chinese women's pair of and won their doubles second round match over and 6-3, 6-2.

--IANS

rkm/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)