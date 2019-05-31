Eriksen: Luck has been on Tottenham's side in Champions League

Tottenham's Danish believes luck has been on his team's side during their campaign. Speaking on the eve of the final against in the Stadium in Madrid, reflected on how close Tottenham have been to being knocked out on numerous occasions this campaign.

The side from north has been within 10 minutes of crashing out of the tournament on five different occasions, scraping through after a poor start in the group stage, scoring a 95th minute goal against and seeing how a close VAR decision on time goal that would have put Manchester City into the semi-finals, being ruled out for offside, reports

"I don't know if it's destiny. I think at the moment we've just been lucky," admitted

"First of all, with the City game, with Sterling, I thought we were out. Gone. Then was a bit different because it was during the game. There was no waiting or standing around. It was just Lucas (Moura) popped up at the right time."

"It was nerve-wracking and it was dramatic. We're just happy we were on the right side," commented the midfielder, who remembers how he lost possession for Sterling's disallowed strike in the last eight.

"In the end, it was lucky, because it would have been very, very painful," he admitted.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)