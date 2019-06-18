FIH Women' Series Finals: India to take on Fiji

The Indian women's team, which started their campaign at the FIH Women's Series Finals with two impressive victories against and in their opening two matches of the tournament, will now be playing in their last Pool A encounter on Tuesday.

India, ranked ninth in the FIH rankings, are also the top-ranked team taking part in the tournament, and will look to secure their berth directly into the semi-finals of the competition with a victory against at the Stadium.

Chief is satisfied with his team's performances in the first two matches against and respectively, but believes that there is still room for improvement.

"There is no doubt that the team has played well in the first couple of matches, but we want to be performing at the highest level possible, and I believe that there is still room for improvement. Our conversion rate can definitely be higher and if that happens, it will be easier for us to win the matches," said Marijne.

"What has impressed me in the first two matches has been the fact that we have created good field opportunities, and have also been able to earn more penalty corners. The team is enjoying themselves on the pitch, and that is good to see as a that your players are enjoying each other's company," he added.

The 45-year-old Dutchman also feels that his team is now combining well. "The most important aspect for me is to see how the players enjoy playing together, and how they combine on and off the field. When you keep trying to combine on the field, it results in everybody getting an opportunity to play and perform as well," he said.

