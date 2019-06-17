PCB denies rumours of players violating curfew

did not violate curfew the day before the high-profile fixture against India, the Board (PCB) said on Monday rubbishing rumours.

"The did not violate their curfew," a PCB told DawnNewsTV as quoted by the Dawn.

"The videos and photographs that went viral (on social media) are from two days before the match. The day before the match against India, all the players were in their hotel rooms by curfew time," the said.

hammered by 89 runs (D/L method) in a one-sided, rain interrupted tie on Sunday.

Put into bat after Pakistan won the toss, put up 337/5 as smashed a swashbuckling 113-ball 140. In reply, Pakistan reached 166/6 in 35 overs before rain caused a temporary halt to the proceedings.

On resumption, the revised target was 302 and they had to chase it down in 40 overs. Pakistan could only manage 212/6, thus succumbing to their third defeat of the tournament.

There were questions raised about the Pakistan players' fitness and the apparent flouting of the curfew norms after a series of photos and videos showing certain members of the team allegedly socialising past curfew went

star Sania Mirza, who was photographed along with her husband Shoaib Malik, also responded to the allegations, saying: "(The) 'outing' was dinner, and yes, people are allowed to eat if they lose a match!"

