Fire at CGO complex in Delhi

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at the here on Wednesday, police said.

The blaze was first noticed at around 8.30 a.m., a added, saying the probable cause could be a short circuit. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Many central government offices, including a branch of the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and operate out of that building. Earlier it was called Paryavaran Bhawan.

--IANS

rak-nks/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)