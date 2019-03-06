Fire at CGO complex in Delhi

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at the CGO complex here on Wednesday, police said.

The blaze was first noticed at around 8.30 a.m., a fire official added, saying the probable cause could be a short circuit. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Many central government offices, including a branch of the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Ministry of Forest operate out of that building. Earlier it was called Paryavaran Bhawan.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 09:54 IST

