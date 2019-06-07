First in N-E: EC declares Sangma's NPP as a national party

The on Friday declared (NPP), a tribal-centric political party, as one of the national parties.

It is also the first political party from the North-East to be accorded the status.

"The Commission has granted recognition to the NPP as a national party. Further, as per the request of the party, the symbol 'Book' has been allotted as the reserved symbol for the NPP," an order issued by the ECI secretary, said on Friday.

The NPP founded by former Lok Sabha Speaker, (late) Purno Agitok Sangma was already a recognized state party in the states of Meghalaya, and After its recognition as a state party in Arunachal Pradesh, it has become a recognized state party in the four states.

Thus, the party has fulfilled the eligibility condition for being recognized as a national party, the order said.

The order also stated that the review of poll performance of the NPP in the to the Legislative Assembly of in 2019 showed that the candidates set up by the party have polled 14.55% of the valid votes polled, and in addition, the party has won 5 out of 60 Assembly seats.

It is seen from the poll performance of the party that it has fulfilled the requirements for recognition as a state party in the state of

Agatha Sangma, the former Union and daughter of the former Speaker, is the lone member. She was elected from Tura parliamentary constituency.

NPP national and chief minister, has dedicated the achievement to the of the party, late Purno Agitok Sangma.

