JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Kiara raps, cuts hair short in viral video

Business Standard

Former Congress MLA Bhisham Sharma joins BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former Congress MLA from Delhi's Ghonda Assembly constituency Bhisham Sharma on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sharma joined the BJP in the presence of party's Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari and its national Vice President Shyam Jaju.

The Congress had on April 25 expelled Bhisham Sharma from the party for six years for engaging in "anti-party activities".

The Ghonda Assembly segment, which Sharma represented earlier, falls under the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

--IANS

aks-rak/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU