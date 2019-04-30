Mayawati slams Congress, threatens to go solo in MP

(BSP) on Tuesday said that she would reconsider her party's support to the government in

Mayawati's warning came after Rajput, the Samajwadi Party-BSP candidate in Guna in Madhya Pradesh, quit the BSP on Monday and came out in support of candidate

In visual clips posted on social media, Rajput was seen with Jyotiraditya Scindia, signalling his formal entry into the

"Young candidate Lokendra Singh, by joining the Congress, has given us his support. We welcome him to the Congress family," Scindia tweeted.A furious tweeted that she would reconsider her support to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, which enjoys a slim majority.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, said:

"The Congress has forcefully asked his candidature. The BSP will now give a befitting reply to this by contesting on its own symbol. We will also rethink our support to the Congress government in ""According to the reports received from Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is committing the heinous act of opposing the BSP instead of the BJP," Mayawati said.

The BSP supremo also said the Congress was conspiring to cripple the BSP in by threatening or luring its people. "This shows Congress' double-standard for the BSP," she said.

"The Congress leaders in are saying that the SP-BSP alliance should not win in the state, no matter even if the BJP wins," she said, adding that this showed the casteist, narrow-minded and two-faced character of the Congress.

--IANS

amita-hindi-rs/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)