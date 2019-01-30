Garcilaso lets La Guaira qualify 2-1 in Copa Libertadores

became the first team to qualify for the second stage of the 2019 despite losing 1-2 to Peru's

La Guaira, which was down 0-2 and would have been eliminated, changed the story of the game when Peruvian slipped and took advantage to score the team's goal at 94 minutes, reports news.

dominated a great part of the match to turn the series, even with 10 players from minute 37 after the expulsion of Argentine

opened the scoring at 15 minutes with a stunning midfield goal that surprised

At 38 minutes, Argentine elbowed as he jumped to play the ball, which meant his expulsion only a minute after scoring a goal, which was nullified.

In the second half, scored the second goal for Cusco's team at 68 minutes when he recovered a rebound after a corner kick.

received his second yellow card and was sent off at minute 70, leaving both teams with 10 players.

With this result and their qualification, Deportivo La Guaira will face Atletico Nacional de in the second stage of the Copa Libertadores, twice winner of the tournament.

--IANS

gau/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)