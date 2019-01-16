Odisha seeks projects under Central Road Fund Scheme

on Wednesday requested Road Transport and Gadkari for early sanction of projects under the Central Road Fund Scheme.

In a letter to Gadkari, the said that the project proposals amounting to Rs 1,261.98 crore had been submitted to the Ministry in December last year for approval under the scheme.

Of the 30 project proposals, 29 relate to widening and strengthening of roads and one proposal pertains to the construction of high-level bridge over river Subernarekha at 36th km on Haladipada (NH-16) to border, said Patnaik.

He said except for one road project in district, which is required for the convenience of tourists, all the other road projects pass through tribal and backward pockets covering 13 districts of the state.

"It would be pertinent to mention that no project has been sanctioned during the last year as well as the current year under the Central Road Fund Scheme for the state of Odisha," said the

