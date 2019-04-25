SC judge Ramana recuses from inquiry panel into CJI case

Justice has recused from a three- inquiry panel constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment made against by a former staffer of the top court.

The development came after the complainant wrote to the inquiry panel, objecting to Justice Ramana's presence on the Committee. She alleged that Justice Ramana apparently shared a close friendship with the and that she apprehended that eventually she may not get a fair hearing.

The panel is headed by Justice and includes Justice besides Justice Ramana.

In her letter, the complainant said that Justice Ramana was apparently a frequent visitor to the residence of the and it appeared to her that the bond between the two is extremely strong and apparently the Justice treats him like a family member.

She pointed out that on April 20, the day her affidavit was sent to the judges, Justice Ramana had dismissed her allegations while speaking in

According to sources familiar with the matter, a new panel will be formed by the evening by drafting in a new Supreme Court judge into the Committee to inquire into the sexual harassment complaint against the Chief Justice.

The inquiry process will begin on Friday, the sources said, adding that the sudden recusal of Justice Ramana will not prejudice the process.

