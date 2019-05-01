France welcomes listing of JeM chief as global terrorist

France, which has been vigorously pushing for listing of (JeM) as a global terrorist, welcomed on Wednesday the decision of the UN Security Councils 1267 to sanction him, saying it signals the "successful realization" of its efforts.

" welcomes the designation today, by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee, of Mr on the UN's ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List," said a statement issued by the of the soon after the action by the world body was announced.

The statement said for many years now, French has been "relentlessly pleading" for sanctioning Azhar, " responsible, notably, for the Pulwama attack last February".

"This decision taken at the Security Council signals the successful realisation of our efforts," the said.

"In application of its Monetary and Financial Code, had adopted national sanctions against on 15th March," the said.

" remains mobilised at all levels and all fora to take effective measures against terrorism," the statement added.

Azhar, a Pakistani national, founded the JeM with the help of Pakistan's intelligence agency in January 2000, soon after his release from an Indian jail in exchange for 166 hostages of an plane which was hijacked to in during a flight from to

Since then, the outfit has carried out umpteen terror attacks in India, including the one on Parliament on December 13, 2001.

The latest outrageous action by the outfit was in Pulwama on February 14, when a suicide bomber of the JeM rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, killing 40 security personnel.

--IANS

akk/vd

