Voting for party of 'naamdars' will be a sin: Modi

In a scathing attack on the Congress, on Thursday said that it will be a "sin" to vote for the party of "naamdars" (dynasts), which was contesting polls by looting money meant for the poor.

Addressing an election rally here, he also slammed the for compromising on national security.

" has come up with a new scam... It is the 'Tughlak Road Chunavi Ghotala'. There is a Tughlak Road in where a big lives. Few days backs, a game of crores of rupees was being played. Crores of rupees have been seized with those connected with it," he said, in an attack on Congress Rahul Gandhi without naming him.

said that all those accusing the "chowkidar" of theft are themselves indulging in looting public money.

"The money seized was sent for poor children and pregnant women. They ate even the money of the poor. It is a sin to vote the party of namdars who have snatched the poor's money," he said.

Attacking the Congress over national security, he asked the people if there can be any compromise on this vital issue or in dealing with terrorist outfits.

"But unfortunately, the opposition wants to weaken the nation's security. Our armed forces displayed their might but the Congress is seeking proof," he said, adding that the NDA government's policy is clear that the armed forces will have full liberty to deal with militants and Maoists.

Raising the issue of the National Register of Citizens, he said: "No names of foreigners will be there in the NRC and no genuine Indians will be left out."

The also hit out at the Congress for badly hindering projects relating to progress of

"Be it infrastructure, education and healthcare, our government is leaving no stone unturned to transform lives of people in the state. We are also giving strength to with several projects," he said referring to different projects executed by the state's BJP government including completion of the over the

