Fujifilm is bringing back retro monochrome film

is all set to restart the sales of black-and-white photographic film, following calls from fans of photography, the media reported.

The company will start selling it in this fall and would bring it to international markets afterward based on photographers demand, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

The company began selling in 1936 but they stopped the sales around October last year, citing declining demand as well as difficulties in obtaining materials for production.

The firm is bringing back its "Acros" line with its new 100 II film, which will be available in both 35mm and 120mm formats at ISO 100, the report said.

"As the demand for film rapidly decreased over the past decade and raw materials became difficult to obtain, it caused the company to discontinue marketing black and white film," PetaPixel news portal quoted as saying.

The price of the black-and-white 100 II film is yet to be decided.

