Garmin refreshes flagship 'Forerunner' series in India

Refreshing its flagship 'Forerunner' series, US-based wearable on Monday launched its 245 and 245 Music smartwatches in for Rs 29,990 and Rs 34,990, respectively.

" launched the 245 and for all those enthusiasts who wish to combine intelligence, style and futuristic features, all in one. With features like body battery, VO2 max, incident detection, race predictor etc., this forerunner series will prove to be the perfect running partner," Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager- said.

Both the variants are now available at in, Paytmmall and Myntra. The devices are also retailing offline at GO Sport and Bangalore, Peloton Calicut, PlayWell and and Helios Stores across the country.

The GPS-enabled smartwatches sport detailed data, safety and tracking features; the holds up to 500 songs and lets users sync playlists from like or transfer music from a computer.

A novel feature with the Forerunner 245 series is the newly introduced 'Body Battery' that helps optimize the body's which uses collected data to gauge one's reserves at any moment so that the user can plan their day accordingly.

Both the watches have seven days of battery life in mode and up to six hours in mode with music, and 24 hours in mode without music, the company added.

