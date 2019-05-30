G. Kishan Reddy: From ordinary worker to Union minister (Profile)

G. Kishan Reddy, who was sworn in as Union minister on Thursday, is one of the prominent faces of the BJP in Telangana.
A three-time MLA, Kishan Reddy is a first-term MP from Secunderabad, one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana state capital Hyderabad.
Having started his political career as an ordinary party worker, he has come up through sheer hard work and determination.
Born in 1960 in a farmer's home in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, Kishan Reddy earned a diploma in tool designs from the Central Institute of Tool Designs in Hyderabad.
Inspired by Jayaprakash Narayan, he started his political career as a youth worker in the Janata Party. When the BJP was formed, he joined the party as an ordinary worker but soon graduated to handling key responsibilities in the organisation.
The 58-year-old Kishan Reddy served as president of the All India Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the party.
He was also President of BJP's state unit in undivided Andhra Pradesh for two terms from 2010 to 2014. After bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, he became president of the Telangana unit of the party and held the post till 2016.
He was first elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 2004 from Himayatnagar constituency in Hyderabad. After the delimitation of constituencies in 2009, he contested from Amberpet and went on to win two terms as MLA from the constituency.
He also served as floor leader of the party in both the state Assemblies. He lost the Amberpet Assembly constituency in the elections held in December last year but was picked up as party candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Secunderabad.
As Amberpet is one of the Assembly segments under Secunderabad, Kishan Reddy was not new to the constituency and with good support among urban electorate, he has entered the Lok Sabha.
--IANS
ms/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU