Arvind G. Sawant, 68, is the Shiv Sena's third (after and Suresh Prabhu) hailing from Mumbai, the city where the party was born, the country's commercial and glamour capital, from where he is now elected for a second term from the prestigious South Lok Sabha constituency.

In 1996, when a new political party, was born, Sawant, a Maratha, joined it as a teenaged Shiv Sainik when he was in Class IXth, subsequently rose through the ranks to become a of the party, and now catapulted as a in the second term of

Over the years, he was a two-term MLC in the state, served as a Gat Pramukh, helped the win civic and assembly elections all over the state as the party grew in stature both in and within the ruling under former and later Modi.

Born on December 31, 1951, he is Regarded as an 'aapla Manus' (Our Man). Following the principles of the founder-patriarch of Shiv Sena, the late Bal Thackeray of "80 percent social work, 20 percent politics," Sawant is known for his oratorical skills, and won the Best Orator in Legislative Council in 1996.

A science graduate from University of Mumbai, he was actively involved in teaching students of financially weak families. He took part in cricket tournaments and contributed to building other sports, Ganeshotsav celebrations, cultural activities and 'Diwali with tribals', and travelled by ST buses all over to from the ST Kamgar

--IANS

qn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)