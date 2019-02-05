British-Indian billionaire splurges Rs 50 cr to expand Rolls-Royace fleet

-- also known as the Bill Gates of Britain -- took the Internet by storm when he updated pictures of his six newly purchased cars and added them to his personal "Jewels Collection by Singh" fleet. Itcost him just Rs 50 crore.

Founder and of the contact centre company, Singh's latest Rolls-Royace collection includes three luxury sedans and three Cullinan luxury SUVs -- named Rubies, Sapphires and Emeralds.

The "Jewel Collection" with -- the most expensive sedan in the market and Cullinan -- the only SUV produced by the British -- was delivered to Singh by Torsten Muller-Otvos, of Rolls-Royce, himself, the media reported on Monday.

"There is always a little room for more," Singh captioned the picture of his grand new Rolls-Royace fleet on his account.

The British became an in December 2017 for the "seven day Turban Challenge", in which he matched the colour of his turban with his 7 Rolls Royce for a week, after an Englishman mocked his turban.

With the latest addition to his garage, the total number of Rolls-Royce models in Singh's possession has reached 20.

The is a proud owner of other super-expensive and desirable luxury cars like Veyron, 918 Spyder, Huayara, Lamborghini Huracan and F12 Berlinetta (the only one of its kind in the world).

Born into a business family, the is of private equity fund and has served on a government advisory panel for small businesses under former UK

