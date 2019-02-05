SIT to probe persecution charges against Kundan shelter home caretaker

Police have launched a probe involving the caretaker of a women shelter home in district for alleged persecution and harassment of girls after five inmates fled the home on January 24.

The local police has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case, said of Police

"The Kundan Kutir Ashray Grah was founded in 2015 in district's Jawra town. As many as 310 girls have reportedly been brought here since the facility was started," said Tiwari.

"The SIT is tasked to collect information as to from where the girls came and where they might have gone. The SIT will complete the investigation in a fortnight," he said.

Police said five girls fled the shelter home on January 24 and later alleged that the caretaker was harassing them.

"We have arrested four persons in the case," said Tiwari.

