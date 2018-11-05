Gambhir steps down as Delhi Ranji skipper

on Monday stepped down as the of the Ranji team and said it was time for the young guns to lead the squad.

The left-handed batsman took to to announce his decision and said: "Time to pass the captaincy baton to youngsters, hence have requested the DDCA selectors not to consider me for that role. I will be in the background helping the new leader to win games."

Reportedly, middle-order batsman Nitish Rana, 24, would be appointed as the new for the ongoing 2018-19 Ranji season after Gambhir's decision .

is slated to face on November 12 at their homeground Feroz

Earlier in the year, had also stepped down from captaincy of (IPL) outfit Daredevils and warmed the bench in the last eight games of the tournament.

